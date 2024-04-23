Deloitte showcase market leading cybersecurity solutions at GISEC Global 2024

(MENAFN- Deloitte) Middle East, 23 April 2024 – The leading global professional services firm, Deloitte, is the official knowledge partner of the 13th edition of GISEC Global, the leading gathering ground for the cybersecurity community worldwide. At the event taking place April 23 to 25 at the World Trade Center, Deloitte is exhibiting cutting-edge cyber solutions, sharing insights, and engaging in discussions to address the fast evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Tariq Ajmal, Cyber Leader at Deloitte Middle East, commented, "As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and scale, collaboration and innovation are paramount in safeguarding today’s digital ecosystems. GISEC Global provides a great platform for cybersecurity leaders to come together, exchange insights, and drive collective action towards enhancing cybersecurity resilience. Deloitte is committed to empower organizations across the public and private sector to navigate evolving threats through sustainable cybersecurity strategies."

The guests of the Deloitte space located at A85 in Hall 6, will be able to explore a diverse array of assets and solutions tailored to address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges. From infrastructure vulnerabilities to advanced threat detection mechanisms, Deloitte experts will offer guests a comprehensive glimpse into the future of cybersecurity resilience. The Deloitte space also features AISpectra, a state-of-the-art AI Application security solution designed to protect AI models against multiple threats and in different deployment scenarios.

Deloitte will showcase its prowess at GISEC Global through live demonstrations, including a captivating hack demo by the firm’s cyber security specialists Ivan Glinkin and Kirill Bureev. This immersive experience will shed light on emerging risks and innovative techniques and solutions designed to address such threats, reinforcing Deloitte's position at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

Katie Diacon, a seasoned cybersecurity specialist at Deloitte Middle East, will deliver cybersecurity insights for the Defense sector at the Critical Infrastructure Stage, offering strategic perspectives on safeguarding critical assets and infrastructure in an increasingly digitized world. Moreover, Lea Boutros, Cyber Director at Deloitte Middle East, will lend her insights to a panel discussion focused on Women in Cyber, exploring the importance of diversity and inclusion in shaping cybersecurity strategies.





MENAFN23042024003064001906ID1108128299