Microsoft Showcases Power of AI for Secure Digital Transformation at GISEC Global 2024

(MENAFN- Proglobal) 23rd April, 2024; Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft is welcoming attendees to the forefront of cybersecurity advancements at GISEC Global 2024, the region’s premier gathering for the cybersecurity community. As a Strategic Partner of the event, Microsoft is showcasing its commitment to leveraging the power of AI to empower digital transformation journeys while ensuring cyber resilience.

“The AI revolution has been remarkable and exciting to witness, but it has also presented a growing amount of risk,” says Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE. “Increasingly, we are seeing attackers launch highly sophisticated cyberattacks, making it imperative for organizations to bolster their cybersecurity defenses and stay vigilant to safeguard sensitive data and maintain operational resilience. At Microsoft, we believe that innovation in AI-powered cyber defense can help reverse the current rising tide of cyberattacks. We are committed to building an AI-based cyber shield that will protect customers and countries around the world, and at GISEC Global 2024, we are showcasing how our comprehensive portfolio of security solutions can achieve that while helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Microsoft’s Hub at GISEC Global 2024 consists of a VIP Demo Area, a Surface Zone, a Glambot Activation, a Networking Area, and a Food & Beverage Area. The company is demonstrating alongside nine partners, including QuorumCyber, Trustwave, Wizard Group, 42Crunch, BPS, Commvault, Fortinet, Rubrik, and Github.

At the heart of Microsoft's showcase is Copilot for Security, the industry’s first generative AI solution designed to help security and IT professionals protect their organizations at the speed and scale of AI while remaining compliant to responsible AI principles. Made generally available on April 1, 2024, users can ask Copilot for Security questions in natural language and receive actionable responses to common security and IT tasks in seconds.

Ahmad El Dandachi, Enterprise Commercial Director at Microsoft UAE, comments: “AI greatly enhances our ability to detect and defeat cyberattacks. With Copilot for Security, we are shifting the balance of power by empowering defenders to optimize their defense approach and turn hours and days spent digging through data into minutes of quick analysis and strategic decision-making. The solution is informed by large-scale data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion security signals processed by Microsoft each day, and coupled with large language models to deliver tailored insights and guide next steps. With Copilot, security teams can confidently lead their organizations into the age of AI.”

In addition to Copliot for Security, Microsoft is also demonstrating Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, Purview, Entra, Priva, Intune, and other innovations designed to advance cybersecurity protection for organizations. All of Microsoft’s solutions are backed by the company’s aggressive commitment to responsible AI development, underpinned by its Responsible AI principles used to develop and deploy every solution.

GISEC Global 2024 is set to attract more than 20,000 attendees from over 130 countries to the Dubai World Trade Center. Taking place until April 25th, the event provides a platform for more than 750 brands to showcase their innovations.





