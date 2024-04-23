ODN Bags the Mandate to Develop Top-Notch Digital Content for Luxury Brands’ Retailer ‘Iconic’

(MENAFN- PR HUB) pioneer in e-commerce and Shop-Now Content™ strategies, today announced that it has bagged the e-commerce creatives and content mandate for E-commerce platform ‘Iconic’ along with their high-end in-house brand Iconic and international luxury brands including GANT, True Religion, Just Cavalli, DKNY, Antony Morato, Elle, Lindbergh, Brunn & Stengade and Many more.



Iconic, which deals in fashion, innovation and lifestyle categories through the e-commerce platform along with 25+ retail outlets in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ludhiana, Mumbai and many more., offers luxuriant and contemporary shopping experience.



ODN has been tasked with creating and deploying comprehensive and high-octane e-commerce Product Detail Page (PDP) content for Iconic. This includes conceptualizing and conducting e- commerce catalog shoots, crafting search-friendly and optimized product descriptions, taking listings live on all online marketplaces, and ensuring consistent content deployment across channels. The goal is to help Iconic get more conversions across all the e-com platforms.



ODN specializes in developing comprehensive PDP content for various e-commerce platforms along with creating visual elements like high-quality images and videos, as well as informative and search- friendly written content, all designed to increase conversion by increasing the visibility of the products and helping customers make informed buying decisions through the right content. Bringing forth this expertise of ODN, the primary focus for Iconic will be aimed at producing content that drives conversions.



Narinder Mahajan, CEO and Co-founder of ODN, quoted, “At ODN we are committed to delivering content that not only showcases each brand's unique identity but also focuses on growing their online presence. The strategy for ICONIC will be to maximize sales and engagement through Content Strategy and Creation of Commerce Content”



Iconic AVP of e-commerce and Social Media, Ujjawal Kothari said, “ICONIC has always focused on creating a luxurious shopping experience for its customers. The onboarding of ODN will help in the quick go-live of the products and the shopping experience for our customers by providing them with accurate, informative, and visually appealing content. The transformative online content display will be strategically re-designed to give a completely new look aligned with the brand ethos.”



About ODN

Founded in 2015, New Delhi-based ODN Digital Services™, is the market leader in Shop-Now Content™ strategies, enabling brands and e-commerce platforms to sell successfully online. ODN’s array of services spans the entire spectrum of content creation essential for establishing a robust E-Commerce presence. From creative shoots that breathe life into products to compelling catalog content engaging customers, and further to enriched content such as A+, Infographics, and Banners that enhance brand perception, the forte lies in Conversion driven high-quality content ready for the market efficiently. ODN’s ability to take products live on various marketplaces in no time ensures a rapid and competitive entry into the market for its clients.





About Iconic

Iconic is a destination of super premium international brands that offers a luxuriant and curated shopping vibe across all their 25+ stores in the country, while their Omni-channel presence extends the experience to everyone digitally. The journey of Iconic began with an ambitious goal to make fashion accessible. Backed by grass root understanding of the retail industry in India, they bring luxury and international brands under a single roof that cater to the needs of the affluent consumer they have on board. They have portfolio of more than 130 brands of which 80+ are international brands.





