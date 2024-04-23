Five migrants die trying to cross English Channel from France to UK

(MENAFN) According to reports from local media on Tuesday, at least five migrants lost their lives while attempting to reach Britain via the perilous route of the English Channel from France. The tragic incident occurred overnight, with a French daily newspaper confirming the fatalities. The migrants' ill-fated journey took place amidst an escalating crisis in the Wimereux area, a picturesque seaside town in France, from where they set sail towards the UK.



The news of the migrant deaths comes at a time of heightened tension and increased police presence in Wimereux, underscoring the dangers and challenges faced by those undertaking the treacherous journey across the English Channel. The tragic outcome serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in such endeavors and the urgent need for effective measures to address the underlying causes of irregular migration.



The timing of the migrant fatalities is significant, occurring just hours after the passage of a controversial bill in the British Parliament. This legislation paves the way for the deportation of asylum seekers who have arrived in the UK via small boats to Rwanda, further intensifying debates surrounding immigration policies and asylum procedures.



The issue of small boat crossings by irregular migrants across the English Channel has been a focal point of political discourse in the UK. In January of the previous year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the tackling of such crossings as one of the top priorities of his government. This emphasis comes in response to a surge in arrivals, with more than 45,000 migrants reportedly entering the UK via this route in 2022 alone.

MENAFN23042024000045015839ID1108128236