UN human rights head condemns recent waves of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

(MENAFN) The UN human rights head, Volker Türk, issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the recent wave of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, particularly expressing concern over the disproportionate impact on civilians, notably women and children.



Türk's remarks followed a tragic incident on Sunday, wherein at least nine children were among the 16 Palestinians killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted multiple homes east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.



"The latest images of a premature child taken from the womb of her dying mother, of the adjacent two houses where 15 children and five women were killed - this is beyond warfare," OHCHR representative Ravina Shamdasani informed a UN update in Geneva, reading Turk's statement on the matter.



Türk reiterated that any military operation targeting Rafah, such as the recent bombing that resulted in civilian casualties, would constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as well as it would "risk more deaths, injuries and displacement on a large scale – even further atrocity crimes, for which those responsible would be held accountable."



Türk further expressed his horror at the destruction of the Nasser Hospital and Al Shifa Hospital, as well as the reported discovery of mass graves in and around these locations. He emphasized the critical importance of conducting independent, effective, and transparent investigations into these deaths to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.



According to Gaza's civil defense agency, at least 283 bodies have been recovered thus far from the mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex. This grim discovery comes after the Israeli army withdrew from the city on April 7, following a four-month ground offensive. The retrieval of these bodies underscores the devastating toll of the conflict and highlights the urgent need for thorough investigations to ensure accountability for the loss of lives and to provide closure to the families of the victims.

