New York Republicans demand Columbia president's resignation amid Palestine protests

(MENAFN) Amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests, all 10 New York Republicans in the US House of Representatives have jointly called for Columbia University President Minouche Shafik to resign from her position.



In a letter addressed to Shafik, the lawmakers expressed concern that "anarchy has engulfed" the university's Manhattan campus, attributing this to the ongoing protests. They further accused the president of failing to ensure a safe learning environment for students amidst the unrest.



"As Representatives from the State of New York, many of our constituents are directly impacted by the unfolding chaos on Columbia’s campus. Based on these recent events and your testimony in front of Congress, we have no confidence in your leadership of this once esteemed institution," penned the group headed by Representative Elise Stefanik.



"The ongoing situation that has unfolded is a direct symptom of your continued lax enforcement of policy and clear double standards. Your failure to enforce the rules on campus has created an environment in which students and outside agitators know they are able to operate with impunity and without any accountability," they further mentioned.



Pro-Palestinian protesters have initiated a series of demonstrations on campus, denouncing Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip. The offensive has led to the displacement of over 75% of the estimated 2.3 million residents in the coastal enclave and has resulted in more than 34,000 deaths, according to reports from Gaza health officials.



The protesters are advocating for Columbia University to divest from companies that are associated with Israel.



Adding to the calls for action, Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat known for his staunch support of Israel during its ongoing conflict with Gaza, and Republican Senator Tim Scott have also joined in demanding the resignation of President Minouche Shafik.

