Tickets For Qatar Concert Of Andrea Bocelli Now On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Tickets for the Doha concert of one of Italy's best and most famous tenors, Andrea Bocelli are now available for purchase.

The concert, as part of his 30th anniversary in the music industry, is set to take place on May 13, 2024, at the Lusail Multipurpose Arena and is recommended for audiences 7years and above.

Tickets priced at QR300 and above can be bought online through Virgin Tickets or through Virgin Stores in Doha Festival City, Landmark, Mall of Qatar, Vendome Mall, and Villagio.

The Gold and Emerald tickets are available for QR900 and QR1,200, while Diamond and Platinum, that gives access to pre-party, are priced at QR1,800 and QR3,000 respectively. Meanwhile VIP tickets are priced at QR5,000.

The event promises to be a night full of inspiring and entertaining musical performances by the Italian legendary music icon.

Andrea Bocelli the world's most beloved Tenor, having sold over 90 million records worldwide.

Maestro Bocelli has broken several records in the music industry, including having a Hollywood Walk of Fame star (2010), 6 Grammy Award nominations, and 6 Latin Grammy Award nominations.

He has performed for four Presidents of the United States of America, three Popes, the British Royal Family, and several Prime Ministers, in addition to at ceremonies of the Olympics, the Universal Expo in Shanghai (2010), the Universal Expo in Milan (2015), and Expo Dubai (2021).