Macron cautions Netanyahu against military action in Rafah in phone call

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a phone conversation on Monday, during which Macron cautioned against any potential military action in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, emphasizing the potential for exacerbating an already deteriorating situation.



Expressing solidarity with Tel Aviv in the aftermath of Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel on April 13, Macron conveyed his stance during the conversation, as outlined in a statement by the Elysee Palace.



Macron characterized the retaliatory attack as unacceptable and urged all parties involved to undertake measures aimed at diffusing tensions in the region.



Furthermore, Macron highlighted the dire humanitarian conditions prevailing in the Gaza Strip. He voiced opposition to Israel's proposed military offensive in Rafah, citing concerns that such action would only serve to worsen the already catastrophic situation in Gaza and further escalate tensions in the region.



Since a cross-border attack by a Palestinian group on October 7 last year, Israel has launched a relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv asserts that this offensive was in response to the attack, which it claims resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people.



The ongoing conflict has resulted in a devastating toll on Palestinian lives, with at least 34,151 individuals killed, predominantly women and children. Additionally, 77,000 others have been injured, and the region has been ravaged by widespread destruction and acute shortages of essential resources.

