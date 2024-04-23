               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Government Announces Public Holiday For Christians On Palm Sunday, Easter


4/23/2024 9:34:09 AM

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh announced a public holiday for Christian staff at ministries and official departments, public institutions, public universities, municipalities, service councils and government-owned companies on Palm Sunday and Easter.
According to a statement issued Tuesday, the holiday will be Sunday 28 April on Palm Sunday and Sunday and Monday 5 and 6 May on Easter.

