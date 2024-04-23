Government Announces Public Holiday For Christians On Palm Sunday, Easter

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh announced a public holiday for Christian staff at ministries and official departments, public institutions, public universities, municipalities, service councils and government-owned companies on Palm Sunday and Easter.According to a statement issued Tuesday, the holiday will be Sunday 28 April on Palm Sunday and Sunday and Monday 5 and 6 May on Easter.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.