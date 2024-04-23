Labor Ministry Records 1,004 Violations, Warns 1,441 Firms In1st Quarter

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- Labor Ministry inspectors have recorded 1,004 violations and issued warning notices against establishments that failed to comply with labor regulations in the first quarter of the year, the Ministry said Tuesday.Spokesman Mohammad Zyoud said ministry teams carried out four campaigns targeting specific economic sectors and visited 7,539 economic establishments over the first three months of the year.Zyoud said the ministry had received 2,360 complaints on its platform, of which 799 were settled with employers and the labor rights of workers were guaranteed. Another 512 complaints were still being processed, and 282 violations were issued against establishments that did not adhere to the Ministry's regulations.Another 767 complaints were referred to the judiciary as the ministry had no jurisdiction over them.On the ministry's efforts to ensure compliance with occupational safety and health standards, Zyoud said 3,419 establishments were visited by its teams, most of which were meant to raise awareness about new measures and instructions.On child labor, the spokesman said 68 cases were found, of which 40 were fined and 43 were issued warnings, in addition to 18 tips about child labor on the platform.He said ministry teams also visited 32 facilities to ensure they provide nurseries for the children of employees, and that 5 in violation and 7 were given warnings.On efforts to regulate foreign labor, Zyoud said the ministry had issued deportation orders against 539 non-Jordanian workers for violating the labor law.