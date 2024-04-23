European Parliament Votes To Extend Trade Liberalization For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Parliament on Tuesday endorsed the extension of temporary trade liberalization measures for Ukraine, while protecting EU farmers.

The move saw support from 428 MEPs, while 131 stood against it, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The text of the legislation reached its first reading after the Parliament and EU Council reached a preliminary agreement on the suspension of import duties and quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products until June 5, 2025, in order to support Ukraine amid the ongoing brutal war of aggression on the part of Russia.

“The Commission can take swift action and impose any measures it deems necessary should there be significant disruption to the EU market or the markets of one or more EU member states due to Ukrainian imports (e.g., wheat),” reads a statement posted by the EP website.

As part of reinforced safeguard measures to protect EU farmers, the Commission can trigger an emergency brake for particularly sensitive agricultural products, namely poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, groats, maize, and honey.

If imports of these products surpass the average of import volumes recorded in the second half of 2021, and all of 2022 and 2023, tariffs can be re-imposed.

As part of the agreement on these new rules, the Commission pledged to launch talks with Ukraine on permanent trade liberalization soon, and keep the Parliament closely engaged in the process.

The Commission also undertakes to increase monitoring of cereal imports, including those of wheat.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the EU Parliament and Council reached a provisional agreement on extending trade liberalization measures for Ukraine amid the latter's ongoing war with Russia.