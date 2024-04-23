MFA Ukraine, India's Ambassador Discuss Importance Of India's Support For Ukraine's Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha received the Ambassador of the Republic of India to Ukraine, Harsh Kumar Jain.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Ukrinform saw.

The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics of the Ukrainian-Indian dialogue at the senior and highest levels.

"The parties agreed to take measures to hold another meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Indian Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, industrial, and cultural cooperation, which should contribute to the restoration of bilateral trade volumes that existed prior to the launch of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine," informed foreign policy department.

In addition, it was agreed to take joint steps to expand the contractual and legal basis of Ukrainian-Indian relations.

"In the context of preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the importance was noted of support from India, as one of the leaders in the Global South, for the Peace Formula put forward by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

