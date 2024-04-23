Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Agreement On Coop In Field Of Veterinary Medicine With Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has taken a significant steptowards enhancing bilateral cooperation in veterinary medicine byapproving an agreement with Turkey, Azernews reports.

The draft law concerning the approval of the "Agreement oncooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between theGovernment of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of theRepublic of Turkey" was deliberated during a session of the MilliMajlis.

During the session, parliamentarians engaged in discussionsregarding the terms and implications of the agreement. Afterthorough consideration and examination, the document underwent avote.

Subsequently, the Parliament overwhelmingly accepted theagreement, reflecting a consensus among the members regarding theimportance and benefits of fostering collaboration with Turkey inthe field of veterinary medicine.

The approval of this agreement signifies a commitment from bothAzerbaijan and Turkey to strengthen their cooperation in ensuringthe health and safety of their respective livestock populations, aswell as promoting mutual assistance and exchange of expertise inveterinary practices.

This development is expected to pave the way for enhancedcoordination and joint efforts in addressing challenges related toanimal health and disease control, ultimately contributing to theoverall well-being of both nations' agricultural sectors.