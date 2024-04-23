Laos ministry of health urges public action against rising air pollution

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Health in Laos is issuing a call to action for citizens to prioritize their health amidst a concerning rise in air pollution levels across the nation in Southeast Asia.



According to a report from the ministry's Center of Information and Education for Health released on Tuesday, the concentration of fine dust, referred to as PM 2.5, has exceeded safety thresholds. This particulate matter, with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, poses significant health risks.



Air quality index readings exceeding 101, which are deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups, have been observed in numerous provinces throughout Laos.



Recent data collected on Tuesday morning revealed that in the northern province of Xayaboury, the air quality index reached a very unhealthy level, with PM 2.5 concentrations soaring to 229 micrograms per cubic meter.



Similarly, the provinces of Oudomxay, Bolikhamxay, and Champasak experienced very unhealthy levels of PM 2.5 concentrations, surpassing 210 micrograms per cubic meter.



Furthermore, in the capital city of Vientiane, the PM 2.5 concentration exceeded an unhealthy threshold, registering at 120 micrograms per cubic meter.



In response to these alarming trends, the Lao Ministry of Health is urging all individuals, especially those in high-risk groups, to monitor local air pollution levels closely. They are encouraged to take proactive measures to minimize harmful emissions and prioritize actions to safeguard their health.

