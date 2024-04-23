Oil rates rise driven by investor profit-taking, closely balanced supply

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, oil rates saw an uptick driven by investor profit-taking and anticipation of a closely balanced supply and demand scenario in the near future, following a recent dip to their lowest levels in nearly a month, partly due to eased tensions in the Middle East.



The international benchmark, Brent crude, was trading at USD87.15 per barrel at 10:14 a.m. local time (0714 GMT), marking a 0.15 percent increase compared to the previous trading session's closing price of USD87 per barrel.



Similarly, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), stood at USD82.03 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.16 percent rise from the previous session's closing price of USD81.90 per barrel.



Traders are anticipating a tightening supply-demand balance in the coming months, especially with the approaching driving season expected to drive up demand. This expectation of potentially limited supplies is exerting upward pressure on oil prices.



Additionally, concerns over renewed US sanctions on Venezuela, a major oil exporter with a capacity of approximately 600,000 barrels per day, are further fueling apprehensions about supply.



However, global economic uncertainties, coupled with a significant increase in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance contributing to a strong dollar, are factors continuing to weigh down on oil prices.

