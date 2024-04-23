Malaysian navy helicopters crash during parade rehearsal, resulting in 10 deaths

(MENAFN) During a rehearsal for a naval parade on Tuesday, two Malaysian navy helicopters collided mid-air, resulting in the tragic loss of all 10 crew members on board, as announced by the navy in a statement. The collision took place at 9:32 a.m. local time at the Lumut naval base situated in the western state of Perak, according to the navy's report.



“All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut naval base military hospital for identification,” the navy stated.



A circulating video on local media depicted several helicopters flying in formation, with one helicopter's rotor appearing to clip another before both aircraft plummeted to the ground. Local authorities confirmed the authenticity of the footage.



The navy announced its intention to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision.



Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin disclosed that the involved aircraft—a maritime operations helicopter and a Fennec military chopper—were engaged in a rehearsal for a parade commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy, scheduled for the upcoming Saturday.



Khaled Nordin informed reporters that efforts were underway to confirm the identities of the deceased crew members, all of whom were under the age of 40.

