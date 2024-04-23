Toxic haze chokes New Delhi amid landfill inferno

(MENAFN) The Indian capital found itself enveloped in noxious fumes on Tuesday, as a dense and acrid haze emanated from a raging fire at a towering landfill site. This incident marks the latest in a troubling series of landfill fires that authorities have grappled with for years without significant success.



Specific sections of the Ghazipur landfill, located in New Delhi, erupted in flames on Sunday, unleashing hazardous levels of heat and methane emissions, exacerbating the nation's mounting climate-related challenges. Despite efforts to contain it, by Tuesday, the fire at the largest landfill in the capital had mostly been extinguished. However, residents residing in the vicinity reported suffering from throat and eye irritation due to the lingering presence of acrid air, as detailed in local media accounts.



The exact cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery, though such landfill blazes are frequently ignited by combustible gases emitted from decomposing waste. Annually, as temperatures soar during the scorching summers in New Delhi, landfills across the city erupt in flames, with decaying refuse contributing significantly to India's escalating methane gas emissions, a potent greenhouse gas.



Methane, being the second most abundant greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, possesses a heightened capacity to exacerbate the climate crisis by trapping more heat. Notably, India leads in methane production from landfill sites, as reported by GHGSat, an organization specializing in monitoring emissions via satellite technology.



The towering trash heap at Ghazipur represents just one of approximately 3,000 landfill sites scattered across India, all of which are teeming with decaying waste and emitting perilous gases. This insight stems from a comprehensive 2023 report released by the Center for Science and Environment, a nonprofit research agency headquartered in New Delhi. Standing tall at 65 meters (213 feet), the Ghazipur landfill serves as an unsightly reminder of India's mounting waste management challenges, overshadowing nearby homes and posing significant health risks to residents.

MENAFN23042024000045015839ID1108128099