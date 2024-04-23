Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait sends its first aircraft carrying 40 tons of food and medical supplies and ambulances to Port Sudan International Airport.

KUWAIT -- The Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC), a part of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), announces that Kuwaiti teams have qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, US, in which the event will host 1,800 teams worldwide from the day after tomorrow until May third.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Two Malaysian navy helicopters collide mid-air, killing all 10 crew members, in Lumut in Malaysia's western state of Perak, on Tuesday.

RAMALLAH, April 23 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian man and injured two others in Jericho, West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announces. (end) mt