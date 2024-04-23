Oman's Sultan Returns Home After UAE State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 23 (KUNA) - Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq returned to Oman Tuesday after a UAE state visit, said Omani news agency. The visit lasted for two days, during which Sultan Haitham met UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. During the visit, both leaders discussed the latest regional and international developments and cooperation between their countries to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples (end) nfa

