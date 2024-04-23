Kuwait Amir Departs To Jordan On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him departed on Tuesday to Jordan on a state visit.

His Highness the Amir was seen off at the airport by Deputy Amir and designated Prime Minister to form the new government Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the prime minister of the caretaker government Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah and other top officials.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation that included the Minister of Finance, the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and senior officials in the Amiri Diwan. (end) aa

