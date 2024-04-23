Tuesday’S Morning Call: First Quarter Earnings And Fiscal Insights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday morning unveils a pivotal phase for the Brazilian stock exchange with the launch of the first quarter 2024 earnings season.



Usiminas (USIM5) will be first, disclosing its January to March financial performance before the market opens, setting a precedent for subsequent reports.



Globally, attention turns to Tesla (TSLA34), ready to release its quarterly outcomes amid fierce competition from Chinese firms and recent workforce cuts.



These developments are critical for investors monitoring corporate health worldwide.



Today's schedule features the release of the Focus Bulletin at 8:25 AM, providing updates on key economic indicators such as the IPCA, GDP, Selic rate, and exchange rates.



The market is particularly alert to changes in the Selic rate projections, which recently adjusted from 9% to 9.13% for year-end 2024 after a stable fifteen-week period.



Additionally, at 10:30 AM, the Federal Revenue will announce March's tax and contributions collections.







These figures reflect Finance Minister Fernando Haddad's efforts to meet this year's fiscal goals.



Haddad has committed to eliminating Brazil's fiscal deficit by 2024, revising his surplus forecast from 0.5% to zero for 2025.



In another significant financial development, the Brazilian Treasury is set to receive a substantial boost affecting the stock market positively.



Petrobras is expected to sanction the release of 50% of its retained extraordinary dividends on Thursday.



This move will funnel roughly R$22 billion to shareholders, with R$6 billion bolstering the union's treasury.



The announcement has already propelled Petrobras shares upwards by more than 2%, nudging the Ibovespa index slightly higher.



These unfolding events paint a detailed portrait of Brazil's financial landscape.



They highlight essential economic strategies to tackle forthcoming challenges and draw interest from both local and global investors.

MENAFN23042024007421016031ID1108127814