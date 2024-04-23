(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The UK Parliament recently passed the controversial Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, allowing the relocation of asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing.



This policy, designed to deter illegal crossings of the English Channel, has sparked intense debate and is expected to encounter strong resistance in the House of Lords.



The House of Commons approved the bill by a vote of 320 to 276, signaling a rapid and contentious progression through the legislative process.



Home Secretary James Cleverly introduced the bill on December 7, 2023, and it reached a second reading just five days later.



The bill aims to classify Rwanda as a safe third country for handling UK asylum applications.







This move comes after the UK Supreme Court found the initial plan unlawful, highlighting significant risks of mistreatment for asylum seekers in Rwanda .



Global entities like the United Nations and various human rights groups have strongly criticized the bill.



They claim it establishes a dangerous precedent that could undermine global asylum protocols and endanger vulnerable individuals.



The UN's refugee agency has expressed deep concerns about the worldwide implications of this UK policy.



During a time of waning public support and significant political pressure, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has advocated for the bill as crucial for handling illegal immigration.



He argues it is necessary to alleviate stress on the UK's asylum system.

UK's Rwanda Asylum Bill: A Polarizing Shift in Migration Policy

The government assures that its collaboration with Rwanda will involve measures for the fair and humane treatment of asylum seekers.



Additionally, these individuals will have the chance to seek refugee status in Rwanda.



As the bill moves to the House of Lords, it raises significant ethical and logistical questions about asylum and refugee protection in the UK and worldwide.



The final result and application of this bill are uncertain, highlighting the persistent complexities of managing international migration.

