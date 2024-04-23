UK Charity CMV Action Launch Warrior Campaign

(MENAFN- Pressat) CMV Action is proud to announce the launch of the CMV Warrior Campaign, coinciding with CMV Awareness Month this June. This initiative aims to raise awareness, offer support and drive fundraising efforts to combat Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV) and improve outcomes for affected individuals and families.

Through this campaign CMV Action aims to:



Raise Awareness - shedding light on what CMV is. it's impact and the importance of prevention, diagnosis and support for affected families.

Provide Support - offering resources, guidance and a supportive community for those individuals and families navigating the daily challenges of CMV.

Fundraise for Change - inviting our supporters to become fundraising warriors, taking on challenges or running events to raise funds for CMV Action to support our work. Empowerment through Action - encouraging our supporters to become CMV Warriors by taking steps to raise awareness, share stories and support and advocate for CMV Action.



“As Chair of CMV Action, I'm inspired daily by the resilience and determination of families affected by CMV. The CMV Warrior Campaign embodies their spirit. I hope that this CMV Awareness month our supporters unite with us to help raise funds and make a meaningful difference for the future so no one has to combat CMV alone” Sarah Dewar, Chair, CMV Action



What is CMV?

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a common virus that belongs to the herpes family of viruses. It can infect people of all age groups but rarely shows any symptoms in healthy people. However, it can be serious for babies who were infected with the virus before birth, a condition known as congenital CMV (cCMV). Symptoms can range from hearing loss, vision loss, intellectual disability, seizures, and can cause early pregnancy loss and stillbirth. .

The Importance of CMV Awareness

Awareness about CMV is critically important, especially for women of childbearing age. Many people have never even heard of CMV. The more we talk about CMV, the more parents-to-be can take preventive measures to protect themselves and their unborn child from the virus. Awareness is the first step towards prevention.

Prevention and Measures

The good news is that there are ways to prevent the transmission of CMV. Simple steps like washing hands regularly, especially after changing nappies or wiping a young child's nose or drool can make a big difference. Avoiding sharing food, drinks, or utensils with young children can also help. For those who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, it is important that they are CMV aware so they can safeguard their pregnancy. National Institute for Care and Health Excellence (NICE) guidelines for Antenatal Care now recommend that women should be told about CMV. If CMV is diagnosed there are treatments available that can help manage the symptoms and reduce the risk of transmission to the unborn child.

CMV Family Case Studies

CMV Action have families available for interview and to provide case studies on request. We have stories highlighting real life experiences and the impact that CMV has on individuals and families. Please contact us for details.

