'Jai Hanuman' Poster Promises Epic Showdown: Lord Hanuman Takes On A Dragon

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Director Prasanth Varma, who earned praise for his film 'Hanu-Man', unveiled the poster of his upcoming film 'Jai Hanuman' on Tuesday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
The new poster shows Lord Hanuman standing strong opposite a dragon, perhaps the first time when dragons will be seen in a mythological film in India.
Keeping to his promise to make the film a true spectacle, Prasanth is going big with his decision to bring dragons on the screen, while also promising his audience to provide a stellar experience in IMAX 3D.
Following the poster release, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the director has in store with the second installment in the 'Hanu-Man' series.
'Hanu-Man' also marked the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Prasanth's vision for PVCU is to make it a superhero universe from India. For the same, Prasanth intends to tell stories of mythological figures and bring them on the big screen on a grand scale.
'Jai Hanuman' is also expected to be a global experience for the masses in IMAX 3D and on the 70mm.
MENAFN23042024000231011071ID1108127651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.