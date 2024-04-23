'Jai Hanuman' Poster Promises Epic Showdown: Lord Hanuman Takes On A Dragon

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Director Prasanth Varma, who earned praise for his film 'Hanu-Man', unveiled the poster of his upcoming film 'Jai Hanuman' on Tuesday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The new poster shows Lord Hanuman standing strong opposite a dragon, perhaps the first time when dragons will be seen in a mythological film in India.

Keeping to his promise to make the film a true spectacle, Prasanth is going big with his decision to bring dragons on the screen, while also promising his audience to provide a stellar experience in IMAX 3D.

Following the poster release, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the director has in store with the second installment in the 'Hanu-Man' series.

'Hanu-Man' also marked the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Prasanth's vision for PVCU is to make it a superhero universe from India. For the same, Prasanth intends to tell stories of mythological figures and bring them on the big screen on a grand scale.

'Jai Hanuman' is also expected to be a global experience for the masses in IMAX 3D and on the 70mm.