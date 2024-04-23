One Wounded As Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Novokairy in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, wounding a 67-year-old man.
That's according to the region's military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Russian troops shelled Novokairy," the post reads. Read also:
Russian army shells 17 settlements in Kherson region overnight, two people killed
A 67-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the shoulder due to enemy shelling. The victim was hospitalized. His condition was assessed as fair.
Illustration photo
MENAFN23042024000193011044ID1108127631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.