NCP Has Not Left Its Claim Over Nashik, Clarifies Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Senior NCP leader and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said that his party has not left its claim over the Nashik seat as it has many names for nomination.

Bhujbal's statement comes days after he opted out of the electoral fray but now he has clarified that NCP is also a claimant over the Nashik seat along with Shiv Sena and BJP. He also indicated that the deadlock still continues saying that it will soon end.

Bhujbal gave his statement after the meeting of the Samata Parishad members who strongly demanded that he should contest the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. His statement also came a day after party working President Praful Patel revealed that NCP has not left its claim over Nashik seat and the discussions with BJP and Shiv Sena were in progress.

''Our (NCP) claim on the Nashik seat remains. We have many candidates including former MP Devidas Pingle, MLA Manikrao Kokate, and district president Prerna Balakwade. Similarly, front runners from BJP include Dinkar Patil and Shantigiri Maharaj and from Shiv Sena the sitting MP Hemant Godse and Ajay Boraste. One thing is clear we will all campaign for the MahaYuti candidate after it is finalised,'' said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal admitted that the Samata Parishad activists are insisting that he should contest from the Nashik constituency though he has taken a decision to opt out of the electoral fray.

“Activists are insisting that I should contest the elections. I listened to their views. They are our colleagues and I respect them. Different factors work in politics. But I have taken a decision not to contest the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Bhujbal recalled,“I had asked Balasaheb Thackeray for a ticket only once in my life for the post of corporator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. After that, I had never asked for my ticket.” He further said,“During the ongoing elections, some leaders of Delhi suggested that I should contest from Nashik seat. Therefore, I along with my team started the preparations. However, even though three weeks have passed the deadlock still remains. So, I voluntarily decided to opt out of the contest,” he added.

Bhujbal reiterated that he was not upset saying "Jo Mil Gaya Usi Ko Muqaddar Samajh Liya, Jo Kho Gaya Main Usko Bhulata Chala Gaya, Mai Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya".