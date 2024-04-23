Pentagon claims America possibly to send additional army personnel to Kiev

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Pentagon has revealed plans to potentially deploy more military advisers to the American embassy in Kiev. According to Major General Pat Ryder, spokesperson for the Pentagon, these troops would be assigned non-combat roles, primarily focusing on logistical support, monitoring the delivery of United States weapons, and assisting with their maintenance—a crucial aspect given the challenges in tracking these arms once they reach Ukrainian soil.



The proposal for additional military personnel comes amidst the passage of a USD61 billion aid bill by the United States House of Representatives, which includes provisions for bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities, particularly in air defense and artillery. While the exact number of advisers slated for deployment remains undisclosed due to operational security concerns, sources familiar with the matter suggest that up to 60 advisers could be dispatched to Kiev.



Maj. Gen. Ryder clarified that the additional advisers could potentially operate within the Office of Defense Cooperation at the embassy, indicating a strategic focus on enhancing coordination and support for Ukraine's armed forces. This move comes at a critical juncture for Ukraine, which has faced setbacks on the battlefield, including a failed counteroffensive last summer and recent losses exacerbated by a shortage of foreign ammunition.



United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged the shifting dynamics on the battlefield, conceding that Russia's position has strengthened while Ukrainian forces face challenges in maintaining defensive positions. With the expectation of intensified fighting during the summer months, the deployment of advisers aims to provide vital assistance to Ukrainian forces in adapting to newly acquired equipment and navigating the evolving military landscape.



The Pentagon's deliberations underscore the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. As tensions escalate and the conflict enters a critical phase, the prospect of additional military advisers represents a tangible step towards reinforcing Ukraine's capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, it also raises questions about the potential escalation of foreign involvement in the region and the broader implications for regional stability and geopolitical dynamics.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108127515