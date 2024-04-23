42 Officials Punished Over Deadly Fire In China's Shanxi

(MENAFN- IANS) Taiyuan, April 23 (IANS) A total of 42 public servants have been punished over a fire that killed 26 people and injured 38 others at a coal mine company building in China's Shanxi province.

In response to the negligence and dereliction of duty in this accident, the provincial discipline inspection and supervision organs have taken stern measures against 42 public servants, Xinhua news agency reported.

These public servants are from various departments and governments at various levels, according to the investigation report released on Tuesday.

Additionally, Shani police have taken coercive measures against 18 individuals from the company.

The fire broke out on November 16, 2023, in the bathroom on the second floor of a private Yongju coal mine company building in the Lishi District of Lyuliang City.