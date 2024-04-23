Hillary Clinton claims Trump plans on murdering his rivals

(MENAFN) In a recent podcast interview with Democrat activist Mark Elias, former United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton issued a stark warning about the ambitions of her 2016 opponent, Donald Trump. Clinton described Trump as a "wannabe" strongman, drawing parallels between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. She asserted that Trump harbors desires to eliminate his political opponents, akin to Putin's tactics of suppression in Russia.



Clinton emphasized that many American voters had underestimated the extent of Trump's potential danger when he assumed the presidency. Drawing on her observations, she highlighted Trump's authoritarian tendencies, suggesting that he aims to silence dissent by targeting journalists and political adversaries, much like Putin does in Russia. She expressed concern that Trump aspires to wield unchecked power, without the constraints of democratic norms and institutions.



The former Secretary of State went further, comparing Trump's aspirations to those of other autocratic leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Clinton argued that Trump admires these strongmen and seeks to emulate their methods of governance, which include the suppression of dissent and the consolidation of power.



Clinton's warnings come amidst ongoing scrutiny of Trump's leadership style and his administration's policies. She has been a vocal critic of Trump since her defeat in the 2016 presidential election, often accusing him of undermining democratic values and institutions.



Additionally, Clinton has repeatedly linked Trump to Russia, alleging collusion and suggesting that his presidency poses a threat to national security.



Interestingly, Clinton's remarks also reignite discussions surrounding allegations of wrongdoing by her and her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Over the years, the Clintons have faced accusations from some conservative circles of being involved in the deaths of individuals who posed a threat to their political power or personal interests. These claims, often referred to as the "Clinton Body Count," have been the subject of conspiracy theories and investigations.



While Clinton's assertions may provoke controversy and skepticism among Trump supporters, they reflect broader concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and the rise of authoritarianism. As the 2024 United States presidential election approaches, her words serve as a reminder of the stakes involved and the importance of safeguarding democratic principles in the face of perceived threats to freedom and justice.

