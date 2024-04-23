Qatar Foundation to Host Annual Akhlaquna Awards

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 22 April 2024: Qatar Foundation is set to host its annual Akhlaquna Awards ceremony on Wednesday, 24 April, at Qatar National Library. This event will honor this year's recipients, who are known for their outstanding moral character and for initiating projects that positively impact the community.



The ceremony will feature several categories, including the Akhlaquna Junior Award for ages seven to 14, the Akhlaquna Youth Award for ages 15 to 18, and the Akhlaquna Individual Contributions Award from Qatar. And, for the first time, finalists from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries will also be recognized in the Individual Contributions category.



The number of applicants has significantly increased this year, with entries across all three categories totaling 230. This growth reflects a heightened interest and engagement in the competition, demonstrating the expanding reach and influence of the initiative.



Sheikha Noof Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education, said: "Akhlaquna initiative aims to highlight the importance of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) ethics in our lives and how they can be enhanced in society.



"It also aims to foster a positive and collaborative spirit in the community and build bridges of communication and understanding. Through various events and activities, this goal is achieved by encouraging people to interact and participate in promoting the welfare and progress of the entire community.



"I am pleased by the increase in participation in our annual event, especially from the Gulf countries this year. This growing engagement not only enriches our community but also opens doors for further expansion. It is inspiring to see how this commitment positively affects our communities, reinforcing our vision to spread ethical values widely.



“Each year, the innovative and impactful initiatives presented by our participants not only contribute to the positive transformation of our society, but also reflect our collective commitment to fostering ethical behavior.”



For the second consecutive year, an interactive exhibition is scheduled to take place the following day on 25 April at Qatar National Library – a member of QF – in QF’s Education City, from 9am-12pm. The exhibition will feature contributions from 15 entities, including ministries and government institutions, to highlight their roles in supporting ethical community initiatives. They will offer a variety of interactive activities for exhibition visitors.



The Akhlaquna ceremony will also launch the 2024-2025 Akhlaquna awareness campaign titled "Our Compassion is Strength", which is aimed at fostering compassion across society and emphasizing kindness and empathy as catalysts for positive change.



The Akhlaquna initiative was introduced by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation. It aims to showcase that knowledge and morality are intertwined, and it honors young people who embody morals, values, and ethical behaviors.







