Jordan Condemns Israeli War Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra) - Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned the ongoing war crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza. The latest atrocity involves the discovery of mass graves at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, emphasized Jordan's unequivocal condemnation of these actions. Such atrocities, he stated, flagrantly violate international law and humanitarian principles, constituting crimes against the international community.He urged the international community to intervene promptly to halt the war on Gaza, ensuring civilian protection and the sustained delivery of humanitarian aid across the region.