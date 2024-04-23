JEIA Partakes In UK Business, Technology Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) - The Jordan Entrepreneurship and Innovation Association (JEIA) recently made its mark at the International Business and Technology Conference hosted by the British University of Cambridge.Vice President of JEIA, Belal Alwadi, emphasized the gradual integration of innovation into pioneering projects across Jordan, noting an uptick in investments in these groundbreaking endeavors, both domestically and regionally.Highlighting the pivotal role of innovative business models, Alwadi underscored their capacity to elevate project value and enhance competitive advantage, ultimately fostering diverse capabilities within entrepreneurial ventures, including the potential to expand service exports.Participating in a session centered on smart digital solutions and business performance, Alwadi shed light on Jordan's journey toward digital transformation, particularly within the realm of emerging small and medium-sized entrepreneurial enterprises. He also showcased the strides made by Jordanian entrepreneurship and innovation on a global scale.Despite numerous challenges and market dynamics, Alwadi pointed out the significant evolution of emerging entrepreneurial ventures in Jordan, evidenced by robust numerical growth. Over the past five years, these burgeoning networks have secured over $246 million in daring investment capital through more than 220 deals.During a visit to the Entrepreneurship Center at the University of Cambridge, Alwadi reiterated the commitment of Jordan and Britain to foster fruitful collaboration across various domains, including scientific research on entrepreneurship and innovation, specialized training programs for business growth and continuity, and advisory services aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of Jordan's entrepreneurship ecosystem.Alwadi elaborated on forthcoming initiatives, disclosing plans for specialists from British universities, factories, and companies to engage with key stakeholders in Jordan's entrepreneurship ecosystem. This includes meetings with directors of entrepreneurship and innovation centers at Jordanian universities, as well as educators responsible for cultivating a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship within Jordanian schools.