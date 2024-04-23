Water Sector Modernization Gains Momentum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra) - The latest update on the Economic Modernization Vision's executive program reveals ongoing efforts to launch several initiatives focused on enhancing energy efficiency and integrating renewable energy sources.These endeavors aim to curtail energy expenses, bolster the financial stability of the water sector, and adhere to a blueprint for financial resilience, carbon emissions reduction, and amplified renewable energy utilization within the water industry during the initial quarter of 2024.As outlined in the quarterly assessment, endeavors include the successful completion of the Aqaba treated water pumping station rehabilitation and pump replacement project, along with the finalization of consultation services for solar energy ventures.The Ministry of Water and its subsidiaries are actively exploring freshwater sources, expanding strategic water reserves through new well drilling, enhancing major well collection and transportation systems, constructing reservoirs, and facilitating essential treatment facilities.Several milestones have been achieved, including the completion of well drilling in the Sabha and Al-Rifayaat - Mafraq area, new well drilling in the Al-Aqib area, and the launch of drilling activities for Well 5 and three production wells in the Al-Deisa Aqaba area. Furthermore, efforts are underway to advance studies and designs for various water treatment initiatives, groundwater desalination projects, and wastewater purification plants to harness treated water for irrigation purposes.Moreover, to enhance governance and operational efficiency within the water sector, initiatives include structuring discussions to determine optimal organizational frameworks, training programs for graduates under the National Water Fellowship Program, and reassessing housing unit allocation principles in the Jordan Valley. Furthermore, strategic plans encompass updating investment programs, developing monitoring mechanisms for project progress, and refining sanitation and water infrastructure plans at both national and governorate levels.Efforts to refurbish water networks across Jordan, replace meters, streamline administrative procedures, and mitigate illegal water usage underscore the commitment to reducing technical and administrative losses, ultimately bolstering the financial robustness of the water sector.Noteworthy achievements include the completion of the Irbid water network rehabilitation project and ongoing initiatives to revamp water and irrigation networks in regions like Balqa, Irbid, and Amman, alongside meter replacement endeavors and comprehensive subscriber surveys across all governorates.