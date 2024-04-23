China-Laos Railway facilitates transportation of over 8M tonnes of goods

(MENAFN) As of Sunday, Kunming Customs reported that the China-Laos Railway has facilitated the transportation of over 8 million tonnes of import and export goods. This marks a significant milestone for the railway, which has become a crucial conduit for trade between China and Laos. One notable instance of this flourishing trade occurred recently when durian imports from Thailand were transported into China through the Lancang-Mekong Express service of the China-Laos Railway. Remarkably, compared to the same period last year, durian imports via this railway have surged by more than sevenfold this year alone.



The range of goods transported through the China-Laos Railway is diverse, encompassing fruits, grains, frozen seafood, electronic and mechanical products, mineral resources, and even new energy vehicles. This broad spectrum of commodities highlights the railway's versatility and its role in facilitating trade across various sectors. Serving as a vital artery for commerce, the railway not only expedites the movement of goods but also strengthens economic ties between the two nations.



The China-Laos Railway, spanning a distance of 1,035 kilometers, stands as a testament to the commitment to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Since its inauguration in December 2021, it has emerged as a linchpin of connectivity between Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province in China, and Vientiane, the capital of Laos. Its operational success underscores its significance as a transformative infrastructure project, fostering regional integration and bolstering trade relations within the broader framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

