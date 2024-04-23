Research reveals alternative asset classes are set to see the biggest increase in fund raising in 2024

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) New research* from Carne Group, a leader in fund regulation and governance solutions for the asset management industry, reveals fund managers expect alternative asset classes to see the biggest increase in fund raising in 2024.

Carne Group commissioned research with over 200 alternative asset, equity and fixed income fund managers in 10 countries that collectively manage $1.6 trillion, and when asked to select the top five asset classes they expect to see the biggest increase in fund raising in 2024, private equity came top, followed by renewable energy, hedge funds, private debt and real estate.

In a separate global study** with wealth managers and institutional investors including pension funds, insurers and family offices who collectively have $1.7 trillion in assets under management, 71% said they expected the organisation they work for to increase their allocation to private equity by 10% or more in 2024. Some 70% said this about their allocation to private debt.

Asset class Percentage of wealth managers and institutional investors who expect their organisation to increase their allocation to this asset class by 10% or more in 2024

Private equity 71%

Private debt 70%

Renewable energy 64%

Real estate 49%

Hedge funds 42%



However, a big challenge for alternative fund managers is an expected increase in consolidation in their markets driven by fund raising challenges and increasing regulatory costs. Over the next five years, 84% of fund managers surveyed expect the level of consolidation in the real estate fund management sector to increase, and the corresponding figures for the private equity, private debt and hedge fund sectors are 69%,64% and 68% respectively.

John Donohoe, CEO at Carne Group said: “The appetite for alternative assets classes amongst investors is increasingly rapidly, fuelled by a growing desire from investors to diversify their portfolios and to manage volatility.”

“However, the challenges facing alternative fund managers around growing regulatory complexity makes it more difficult for them to capitalise on increased investor appetite for their funds. This is leading to a significant increase in alternative fund managers outsourcing functions to specialist third parties to help them tackle these issues.”





