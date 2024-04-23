Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size, Share, Global Trends 2024-32

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



The global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market size reached US$ 735.2 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 19,209.5 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 43.7% during 2024-2032.



Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a biofuel used to power aircraft and designed to reduce the carbon footprint of aviation by providing a cleaner and more sustainable option. It is produced using renewable resources and a variety of feedstocks, including biomass, agricultural residues, waste oils, and non-food crops. They have lower carbon intensity and using various technologies, such as hydroprocessing and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, are used to convert feedstocks into liquid fuels that can be used in existing aircraft engines.



The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market growth is driven by stringent environmental regulations and global targets to reduce carbon emissions to seek sustainable alternatives. SAF offers a viable solution to align with these targets and address the sector's environmental impact. Further, airlines and aviation organizations are making commitments to achieve carbon-neutral growth and reduce their overall carbon footprint. Additionally, various governments are implementing policies and providing incentives to encourage the production and use of sustainable aviation fuels. Also, investments in research and development improves the production processes, reduce costs, and enhance the scalability of SAF. Moreover, advances in technology and partnerships allow for the development of supply chains, increased production capacities, and joint initiatives to address technical and logistical challenges. Overall, the sustainable aviation fuel market growth is boosted by regulatory pressures, industry commitments, government support, public awareness, and collaborative efforts.



By Fuel Type:



Bio Fuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Power to Liquid Fuel

Gas to Liquid



By Feedstock:



Biomass-based

Waste-based

Residue-based

Others



By End-Use:



Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Neste Corporation

Gevo Inc.

SkyNRG

Fulcrum BioEnergy

World Energy

Velocys

Red Rock Biofuels

LanzaJet

REG Synthetic Fuels LLC

TotalEnergies

Shell Aviation

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Renewable Energy Group (REG)



