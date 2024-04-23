UAE leads crypto adoption in the Middle East with 72% of local users investing in Bitcoin: Bitget Research

(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) Dubai, April 23, 2024: Bitget Research, the research arm of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget, has released an in-depth report on cryptocurrency adoption in the Middle East region. The document delves into key aspects influencing the rate of adoption, as well as their impact on user behaviour.



Key takeaways:

• In 2024, there was an average of 500,000 daily crypto traders locally, marking a 166% increase year-over-year.

• The UAE leads the region in crypto adoption, with 72% of local users investing in Bitcoin.

• Local countries predominantly rely on global centralised exchanges, with minimal demand for local exchange platforms.

• Crypto adoption in the region is projected to reach 700,000 daily traders by the end of 2024.

This growth is attributed to favourable local crypto regulations, the approval of Bitcoin ETFs, and the increasing attractiveness of digital assets amid a market upturn. Centralised exchanges have seen the biggest inflow of users engaged in cryptocurrency trading in the six countries examined throughout the study, with over 500,000 daily active users on average in February of 2024, as compared to 300,000 in February of last year. The UAE has showcased the highest cryptocurrency adoption rate in the region. The approval of BTC Spot ETFs and the continuous rise in the total market value of cryptocurrencies is deemed to be the main contributor to such a rise in interest on the part of local users.



The leading position of the UAE as a hub of crypto activity is not surprising, considering that it has the most crypto-friendly policies in the Middle East. In the meantime, most other countries are gradually improving their cryptocurrency regulations, moving from outright bans to a more compliant approach to stream new investments, projects, and users to their jurisdictions.



The UAE has also seen the highest statistics in terms of interest towards cryptocurrencies, as 29% of users surveyed during the study believe that digital assets offer a more convenient way of holding assets. Another 34% of users are cryptocurrency traders, and 22% use them for daily payments. Users in the UAE have also expressed the highest willingness to invest in BTC and ETH, BTC being referred to as “digital gold” by UAE users, with 72% of the latter investing in the asset.



The research revealed that Middle Eastern countries are heavily reliant on global-level centralised exchanges. Local exchange platforms are not even in the Top-10 in terms of absolute traffic. The Bitget research division has attributed such lacklustre values to the lower variety and liquidity of tradable assets on local exchanges compared to global exchanges, as well as the convenience of local currency deposit and withdrawal channels available on most global competing platforms.



Decentralised exchanges are also among the go-to venues for users across the Middle East. The primary platforms for P2P trading are based on blockchains like Solana, BSC, and Ethereum, and include DEXs such as Uniswap, Pancakeswap, Raydium, and others. Decentralised exchange aggregators like 1inch and Jupiter are used to a lesser extent. Related analysis of user preferences has uncovered that Trust Wallet, MetaMask, Phantom, Coinbase Wallet, and Bitget Wallet are the Top 5 wallets among users from the Middle East region.



The report released by Bitget highlights in conclusion that cryptocurrency adoption rates in the Middle East are expected to continue rising from 330,000 daily active users in 2023 to around 700,000 by the end of 2024. The main factors influencing such growth are favourable crypto regulation in the analysed countries, as well as the investment attractiveness of digital assets as a whole in light of a market upturn.



Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: "We are excited about the potential of the Middle East market and anticipate continued growth in both users and market size. The UAE, in particular, holds significant importance as a base within the region. It has emerged as a hub for cryptocurrency talents, funds, and enterprises, while also steadily gaining global influence in the crypto space. We look forward to contributing to and witnessing the further development of this dynamic market."







MENAFN23042024007180015429ID1108127427