OPPO Reno11 series 5G Launches In Saudi Arabia with Sleek Styling, Superb Experiences and an Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System

April 23, 2024, Riyadh – OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, has announced the availability of its OPPO Reno11 series 5G in Riyadh on April 22, 2024. This series offers two versions in Saudi Arabia. The first version, OPPO Reno11 5G, combines eye-catching elegance with an Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, led by a 50MP Main Camera with OIS. It also features dual stereo speakers, providing top-notch entertainment, long-lasting battery life, and exceptional charging speeds. The second version, OPPO Reno11 F 5G, boasts a vibrant and captivating style. It showcases a 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera and a 120Hz AMOLED Borderless display, offering a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and intelligent experiences.



Reno11 5G: portrait expert with unprecedented details



Reno11 flows effortlessly into your life with its gorgeous 3D Curved Design and a slim and lightweight body. At just 7.99mm thin, it feels sleek, and weighing 182g, is comfortable to hold, even after long bouts of streaming or reading.



When using Reno11, its 120Hz 3D curved screen pulls focus with its large 6.7” size and punchy display technology.



This immersion continues to Reno11’s brilliant 10-bit AMOLED screen and HDR10+ certification, showcasing over 1 billion colours for natural-looking gradients and more true-to-life visuals.



Crank up your favourite tunes or give quiet tracks a boost with Reno11’s Ultra Volume Mode, with 300% volume from the dual stereo loudspeakers. Reno11 also boosts in-call volume by up to 200% for easy-to-hear conversations.



Get up close to subjects with a 32MP telephoto camera matched with a 47mm equivalent, 2x telephoto zoom which captures with a classical point of view for portraits, similar to the perspective of a human eye. The Sony IMX709 sensor powering this 2x experience doesn’t just capture crisp, detailed photos, it also features an RGBW pixel arrangement for a 60% increase in photosensitivity and 35% less noise than comparable traditional sensors.



With a powerful 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with OIS, a fast f/1.8 lens and Sony’s new LYT600 sensor, expect an impressive, all-purpose camera you can lean on. And for expansive landscapes, Reno11’s ultra-wide 8MP camera covers an all-seeing 112º field of view.



More than a versatile stills camera, Reno11 also captures 4K ultra-clear video from both the main camera and 32MP selfie camera, so you can record, vlog, post and express yourself without sacrificing on quality.



Reno11 F 5G: elevated design and durability with IP65 splash resistance



Reno11 F 5G boasts a Magnetic Particle Design that exudes style and sophistication. With a slim profile of 7.54mm and a weight of 177g, it ensures a comfortable and pocket-friendly experience. Available in Ocean Blue, And Palm Green, Reno11 F 5G showcases shimmering waves and a glass-like polish through the exclusive OPPO Glow process and in addition, Reno11 F 5G’s IP65 splash resistance makes sure it can withstand a downpour without breaking a sweat.



Ready for years of use, Reno11 F 5G is quality tested to handle a staggering 100,000 volume key presses, 200,000 power button presses, and 20,000 instances of plugging in and taking out the USB-C cable. All this means you can be confident Reno11 F 5G won’t let you down.



When it’s time to power on, Reno11 F 5G’s Borderless 120Hz AMOLED Screen beams with its ample 6.7” size and vibrant display technology. An ultra-slim 1.47mm border on either side of the display creates an almost all-screen experience, with its 93.4% screen-to-body ratio for a class-leading, immersive view.



Reno11 F 5G’s brilliant 10-bit AMOLED screen beams with quality, showcasing over 1-billion colours for natural-looking gradients, matched with a peak brightness of 1100 nits for true-to-life visuals that shine. Its smooth, 120Hz refresh rate keeps social feeds scrolling with a fluid ease, and with 2160Hz PWM dimming below 90 nits, enjoy a more eye-friendly experience.



ColorOS 14 for Effortless Work and Play



So much more than just stylish, the ColorOS 14 on Reno11 series is exceptional, fusing beauty, security, productivity, reliability, and longevity.



With File Dock, easily save images, text or files for quick drag-and-drop access across your apps. Smart Touch captures images, text, and even text within images from a screenshot with ease. Finally, Smart Image Matting easily, quickly cuts out up to six subjects from a photo and saves the image in File Dock, so you can turn it into a sticker or share it directly with another app.



Behind the scenes, ColorOS 14’s next-generation Trinity Engine ensures fast and smooth performance. ROM Vitalisation can save up to 19GB of extra space from a total 256GB storage by compressing unused data and removing duplicated files. RAM Vitalisation can keep up to 27 apps running in the background for 72 hours. While CPU Vitalisation learns usage habits and optimises processes for a smoother, longer-lasting experience. OPPO’s 48-Month Fluency Protection also means Reno11 is optimised for today, tomorrow, and years to come.



Eliminate Battery Anxiety and Embrace Outstanding Performance with OPPO Reno11 Series



The OPPO Reno11 series is built to deliver exceptional power and performance for all your multitasking, gaming, and content creation needs. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, these smartphones provide seamless computing on a 6nm architecture, enabling smooth multitasking and demanding tasks like 4K video capture.



The Reno11 boasts a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, ensuring you can confidently go through a full, connected day without running out of power. OPPO's advanced battery technology guarantees four years of day-long use. When it's time to recharge, the 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charging comes to the rescue. With the supplied charger, you can get a 33% top-up in just 10 minutes and achieve a full 100% charge in only 45 minutes.



Similarly, the Reno11 F 5G is equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, offering powerful computing capabilities. With up to 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB available with RAM Expansion, this device ensures smooth multitasking without closing background apps. .



Availability and Prices:



This series offers two versions in Saudi Arabia. The first version, OPPO Reno11 5G which comes in 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM for 1699 SAR. The second version, OPPO Reno11 F 5G, which is available in 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM for 1299 SAR.



Both models support expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card, providing ample space for a library of offline movies and games, making Reno11 an ideal companion for exciting journeys. The Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 F 5G are available for pre order in the Saudi market starting from today 23rd of April with valuable gifts worth 898 SAR. Reno11 5G series is also available now in the major retail stores in Saudi Arabia.

