Bacchus GCC Announces Launch of Corporate and Real Estate Division, Spearheaded by Karim Geadah

(MENAFN- Karim Geadah) Bacchus Agency, a leading Global creative communications, digital marketing agency, announces the launch of its Corporate and Real Estate Division for the GCC region, led by seasoned PR professional and newest addition to its team, Karim Geadah, who joins as Associate Director. Karim will work with GCC lead, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Fiona Wishart overseen by Bacchus Co-Founder Anouschka Menzies.



Karim Geadah brings with him over 13 years of experience in public relations across a diverse range of sectors including real estate/property, fintech, finance, cryptocurrencies, luxury lifestyle, automotive, hospitality, aviation, and technology. Throughout his career, Karim has consistently demonstrated his ability to elevate the brands of his clients and deliver exceptional results.



With a strong focus on the UAE and KSA markets, Karim's expertise lies in team and client management, business development, strategic planning, crisis communications, content development, media relations, and event management. His wealth of experience has been instrumental in managing high-profile clients over the last decade, including Savills Middle East, Binghatti, OMNIYAT, Uber, Careem, Astra Tech/Botim, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Turkish Airlines, among others.



From Bacchus’ Dubai office, Karim will work with clients including Discovery Dunes, 888 Brickell by Dolce & Gabbana, SHA Emirates and Lamar Development as well as key Giga projects in KSA.



Bacchus Agency boasts a rich history of collaborating with real estate clients on a global scale. Leveraging their profound understanding of Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) behaviour and the agency's expansive global presence, Bacchus has secured prestigious projects such as The WELL Bay Harbor, an innovative urban wellness community set to debut in December 2024 in Miami in partnership with real estate developers Terra, and The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria, one of Manhattan's most eagerly anticipated residential developments on Park Avenue. Strengthening their portfolio, Bacchus maintains a longstanding relationship with British Land, further enhancing their roster of property clients, which include Chelsea Barracks by Qatari Diar, Lamar Development in Dubai, and the expansion of US-based design and hospitality brand RH into the UK and Europe.



“We are delighted to introduce Bacchus' Corporate and Real Estate Division in the GCC," said Anouschka Menzies, Co-Founder of Bacchus Agency. "Karim's exceptional experience and deep understanding of the regional market make him the ideal candidate to spearhead this new department. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen Bacchus' position as a trusted partner for brands seeking strategic communication solutions in the GCC."



In his new role, Karim will be responsible for driving the local division's growth strategy, working alongside Global lead Andrea Covington, expanding Bacchus' footprint in the corporate and real estate sectors, and delivering innovative campaigns tailored to the unique needs of clients in these industries.



"I am honoured to lead Bacchus' Corporate and Real Estate Division and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead," said Karim Geadah. "The GCC region is witnessing rapid growth in the corporate and real estate sectors, and I look forward to leveraging Bacchus' expertise and resources to help our clients navigate this dynamic landscape and achieve their communication objectives."



- ENDS -



