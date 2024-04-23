Death rate in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to over 34K as offensive enters 200th day

(MENAFN) An overall number of 34,183 Palestinians have been murdered in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, as the fatal onslaught reached its 200th day, as reported by the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave on Tuesday.



The ministry further mentioned that the continued attacks since October 2023 have left 77,143 Palestinians wounded as well.



It pointed out that in the past 24 hours, Israel conducted three carnages against families throughout the Gaza Strip that claimed lives of 32 Palestinians and wounded 59 others who were hospitalized.



“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them,” it further mentioned.



Israel has crushed the Gaza Strip since a cross-border assault by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 last year.



The Israeli aggression on Gaza has forced 85 percent of the land’s population into internal displacement amidst severe lacks of food, clean water, as well as medicine, while more than 60 percent of the strip’s infrastructure has been affected in the attacks or demolished, as confirmed by the United Nations.



Israel is facing allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. In an interim ruling issued in January, Tel Aviv was instructed to cease genocidal actions and to implement measures ensuring the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

