AAW Receives Delegates from ‘Business France’

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) During the visit, the parties discussed bilateral commercial relations between AAW and private sector companies in France and explored potential business opportunities.



AAW Chairman and CEO Mr. Faisal Al Mutawa said: "We are delighted to welcome members from Business France, the prestigious French agency with whom we share the goal of supporting partnership and exploring opportunities for bilateral cooperation between private sector companies in France and Kuwait."



AAW is a partner and supporter of Business France. The company has participated in numerous conferences and events including the first edition of the "Vision Golfe” 2023 and the "Ambition Middle East Forum” 2022. Additionally, AAW regularly contributes to the French Business Guide, which is published periodically.



Founded in 2015, Business France is the French national agency that supports the development of exports and international investments in France. Its goal is to help the French economy on the international level by assisting the French producers and entrepreneurs and encouraging investment in France. It also seeks to increase France's attractiveness and strengthen its economic ties.



Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait, with world-class operations across various industries. The company is the distributor for over 200 global brands in Kuwait's surging wholesale and retail market, and is a primary distributor for several French brands.







MENAFN23042024002896002148ID1108127406