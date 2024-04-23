Saudi capital braces for hosting World Economic Forum special meeting

(MENAFN) Final preparations are underway this week in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, for a notable gathering—the World Economic Forum's special meeting scheduled for April 28 and 29. This event is anticipated to draw heads of state, senior executives from both public and private sectors, and other key stakeholders. Under the theme "Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development," participants will engage in discussions covering a wide spectrum of global economic issues and developments.



The meeting aims to address a myriad of pressing global challenges spanning humanitarian concerns, climate issues, and economic matters. In addition to the main sessions, the Kingdom will host various exhibitions and side events showcasing the latest advancements and trends in areas such as sustainability, innovation, and culture.



Riyadh's selection as the venue for this special meeting underscores the strong partnership between Saudi Arabia and the World Economic Forum, highlighting the Kingdom's active engagement and contributions to the WEF's flagship Annual Meetings in Davos. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to leverage collective expertise and resources in tackling global challenges.



The agenda for the gathering is meticulously crafted to foster cooperation and collaboration, offering a platform for insightful panel discussions, interactive workshops, and valuable networking opportunities. With participation from global leaders and experts, the event is poised to catalyze efforts toward building a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive global economy.

