(MENAFN- Prtainment) Bengaluru, April 23, 2024: In today's dynamic business landscape, the role of a Chief Product Officer (CPO) has become increasingly crucial. The right product not only fuels commercial success but also enhances usability and delivers substantial value to customers. To navigate this intricate terrain effectively, leaders in product management must possess a versatile skill set. Acknowledging the paramount significance of product leadership, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), acclaimed for its 3rd rank in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2023 rankings, along with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind Chief Product Officer Programme, featuring two online modules by Kellogg Executive Education.



This high-impact 12-months programme is thoughtfully designed for product leaders seeking to integrate cutting-edge practices and insights into product strategy, enabling them to generate substantial business results. It is also tailored for new as well as evolving CPOs interested in attaining a strategic and functional outlook on launching customer-centric products and shaping the future of product innovation. Additionally, it will also enable business founders & consultants to master product-led growth strategies, build differentiated products, and boost profitability.



According to the Future of Project Management Report 2023, over one third of Fortune 100 companies now have a Chief Product Officer, representing a 41% growth rate over the past three years. This rightly emphasises the pressing need for adept product leaders who can drive innovation, spearhead customer-centric strategies, and navigate complex business landscapes. Acknowledging this demand, IIM Kozhikode launches Chief Product Officer Programme to groom professionals for leadership roles in product management and facilitate impactful transformations in organizations.



The IIMK Chief Product Officer Programme, designed by renowned IIMK faculty, includes live online sessions delivered by top IIMK faculty and industry experts, profound case-studies, a 3-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus, a Capstone project, hands-on learning through business simulations and an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning. Additionally, it also features 2 online modules by Kellogg Executive Education. The module includes various impactful topics such as Strategy, design thinking & growth mindset, product finance & performance control, crafting product strategy, advanced product ops, product marketing and product analytics, product innovation & growth and product leadership.



Expressing his excitement on the launch of the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode said, “To drive growth in today's rapidly evolving business landscape, product officers need to possess a unique blend of strategic vision, customer empathy, and effective leadership skills. The IIM Kozhikode CPO Programme has been meticulously designed to empower CPOs to foster strategic thinking, communicate effectively, and deliver customer-centric products that break through the noise of the market while gaining a global advantage through the online modules from Kellogg Executive Education. We believe this programme will be instrumental in shaping the future of product leadership and driving impactful growth in organizations.”



Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “As the demands of the product management field continue to evolve, the need for visionary leaders who can drive product innovation and strategic direction has never been greater. Our Chief Product Officer Programme, developed in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode underscores our commitment to delivering high-impact programmes that empower professionals with the right skills needed to succeed in today's competitive market. We are excited to partner with an esteemed institution such as IIM Kozhikode to offer this transformative programme, which will equip participants with the expertise to lead product development initiatives and shape the future of their organizations.”



The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of eight years of work experience. This programme is set to begin on June 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 6,00,000 plus GST.



Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode and an opportunity to gain the IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status. Additionally, upon successful completion of each online module of Kellogg Executive Education, with a minimum grading of 80%, the participants will receive a verified digital certificate of completion by Kellogg Executive Education.







