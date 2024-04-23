On the Sidelines of Turkish Participation Banks’ Visit to Bahrain: TKBB and BIBF Lead Business Programme to Support Capacity Building in Türkiye

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) 22 April 2024 – Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain — The Participation Banks Association of Türkiye (TKBB) and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) conducted a business programme aimed at supporting the development and enhancement of capacity building activities in Türkiye.

During the business programme held in Bahrain between 21-22 April 2024, a delegation led by Mrs. Fatma Çınar, Director of TKBB and including representatives from TKBB and member banks’ training department heads, visited BIBF at its premises on 21st of April 2024.

The delegation had a full day programme started with introductory presentations made by BIBF, providing insights into the institute's organisation structure, centres, training and certification programmes, and included a tour of the institute building. Following the introductory sessions, the delegation engaged in bilateral meetings with BIBF’s Islamic Finance, Digital Transformation, and Leadership Learning Centres of the BIBF to explore potential collaboration areas.

The programme continued with the two separate high-level workshops on Digital Transformation and Sustainability, conducted by the experts in the respective fields. At the end of the programme, TKBB and BIBF had a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) update ceremony to reaffirm their commitment to cooperation in the field of training and education.

Mrs. Fatma Çınar, Director of TKBB said, “We are glad to have our continued dialogue with the BIBF which makes a significant contribution to capacity building development and enhancement within the ecosystem. We would like to thank for the very kind hospitality and insightful sharings and sophisticated workshops arranged for our delegation by distinguished BIBF team with the leadership of Dr. Ahmad Al Shaikh. She further added, “We believe that this visit would stimulate the further cooperation with member banks’ training teams and enhance the qualifications of human resource of the sector. We are grateful to experience selective courses and meet BIBF team and outline possible cooperation areas under the renewed MoU which would be executed with mutual commitment and dedication.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, emphasised the significance of the continuous collaboration with TKBB, stating, "Our partnership with TKBB reflects our enduring commitment to capacity building in the global Islamic banking and finance space. As Türkiye emerges as a global financial centre, it is essential to prioritise training and development initiatives to ensure sustained growth and resilience in the sector." He further added, "With the Kingdom of Bahrain being recognised as the global leader in Islamic finance, the BIBF stands as the leading Islamic finance training provider worldwide, contributing to the development of human capital in this field; building an ecosystem of highly skilled professionals who will enhance and expand the industry’s global footprint."





