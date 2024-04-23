37,961 People Are Considered Missing Under Special Circumstances, More Than 2,000 Of Them Are Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) 37,961 people are considered missing under special circumstances, including more than 2,000 children.

This was announced in an interview with Suspilne TV channel by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, Artur Dobroserdov, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances contains information about 37,961 people who have been granted the appropriate status. These are military, civilians, and 2,124 children," he said.

Six people goin Chernihiv due to Russian missile attack

The official said that among the children reported missing are mostly children from boarding schools and family-type homes, as well as orphans and children deprived of parental care.

As reported, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are currently investigating about 3,800 criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian military against Ukrainian children.