Department Director Of CBA Appoints To ASK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ziya Hajili, director of the International Cooperation andCommunication Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA),has resigned.
Azernews reports that he was appointed as anadvisor to the president of the National Confederation ofEntrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations (ACE).
Z. Hajili was the department director from April 2021.
