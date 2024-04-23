VISA To Introduce New Contactless Product To Market During Summer Olympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

VISA, the international card organization, will introduce newcontactless products at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.

According to Azernews , this was announced byNurlan Hacıyev, the Country Manager and Regional Manager of VISA inAzerbaijan, during a press conference held jointly with theNational Olympic Committee.

He stated that VISA introduces new, portable contactlessproducts at every Summer Olympic Games.

"This time, we will also introduce new products to the market believe that this has already become a tradition at "Visa," andevery Summer Olympic Games means introducing new innovation to themarket for us."