UN Warns Of Harmful Effects Of UK-Rwanda Asylum Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 23 (KUNA) -- The UN warned on Tuesday of the harmful impact that the passage of the "Safety of Rwanda" (Asylum and Immigration) Bill by the UK Parliament would have on global responsibility-sharing in human rights and refugee protection.

In a joint statement the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called on the UK government to reconsider its plan to transfer asylum-seekers to Rwanda and instead take practical measures to address irregular flows of refugees and migrants based on international cooperation and respect for international human rights law.

"Protecting refugees requires all countries - not just those neighboring crisis zones - to uphold their obligations, this arrangement seeks to shift responsibility for refugee protection undermining international cooperation and setting a worrying global precedent," Grandi said.

On his side, Turk said that shifting responsibility for refugees reducing the UK's courts' ability to scrutinize removal decisions.

As it restricted access to legal remedies in the UK and limiting the scope of domestic and international human rights protections for a specific group of people.

He also expressed that this new legislation hinders the rule of law in the UK and sets a perilous precedent globally.

The high commissioners expressed grave concern that the legislation as it would facilitate transfers under the UK-Rwanda asylum partnership with only limited consideration of the individual circumstances or any protection risks faced by asylum-seekers.

The statement added that this legislation marks the third restrictive UK law since 2022, reducing access to refugee protection, if enforced, it would allow asylum seekers to be sent to Rwanda without the chance of returning to the UK.

The UN officials urged the UK to seek practical cooperation with countries on refugee and migrant routes, enhancing protection and providing viable alternatives, involved expanding safe and regular pathways for protection.

The UK government proposed a partnership with Rwanda to transfer asylum seekers, however, it faced significant legal and humanitarian challenges.

The UK's Supreme Court found the proposed transfers would breach international and UK law citing weaknesses in Rwanda's asylum system. (end)

