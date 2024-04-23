Asia Markets Extend Gains

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets mostly extended gains from Monday as tech shares rebounded on Wall Street and investors assess flash business activity figures from Australia, Japan and India.

The Nikkei 225 Index grabbed 113.35 points, or 0.3%, to 37,552.16, leading gains in Asia.

Japan and India also recorded faster rates of expansion in their business activity in April.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index jumped 317.24 points, or 1.9%, to 16,929.93.

Figures from S&P Global show that Australia's composite purchasing managers index hit a two-year high, coming in at 53.6 against March's 53.3.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 faded 24.68 points, or 0.7%, to 3,506.22.

In Korea, the Kospi eased 6.42 points, or 0.2%, to 2,623.02.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index advanced 47.55 points, or 1.5%, to 3,272.72.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index recovered 188.06 points, or 1%, to 19,599.28.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dumped 49.53 points, or 0.4%, to 11,803.28.

In Australia, the ASX 200 added 34.35 points, or 0.5%, to 7,683.51.











