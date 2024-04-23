               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran's North Koreanization Gambit


4/23/2024 7:14:06 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Tehran upped the ante and scored a strategic success with its attack. Israel also achieved its outcomes. The Middle East game has become more dangerous.

A massive strategic shift in the Middle East is occurring following Iran's decision to launch direct attacks against Israel. Charles Freeman recently argued
that Iran's assault on Israel made a significant strategic point-it clogged and overburdened Israeli defenses.

He posited that if Iran were to launch ten times more missiles and drones, it could overwhelm Israeli defenses economically, potentially rendering them unsustainable in the long term.

Moreover, Iran has demonstrated the will to pursue this strategy. Tehran is thus following Pyongyang's footsteps. North Korea has repeatedly proven its capability and willingness to strike its“enemies.”

Up until now, Tehran had restrained itself from attacking Israel directly; however, it has now shattered that restraint.

The only crucial strategic difference between Iran and North Korea is that Iran does not possess ready-made nuclear weapons. It retains the capability to produce atomic weapons.

Israeli retaliation conveys a clear message: it can strike Iran at will and reestablishes the red line that Iran must not progress toward obtaining ready-made nuclear weapons.

MENAFN23042024000159011032ID1108127265

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search